First Alert Forecast: Beta could possibly bring heavy rain to the area

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We’ve had such a pleasant day with a high of only 80 degrees here in Jackson. Some spots never got out of the 70′s all day long. Tonight, the clouds will likely stick around with lows back in the middle 60′s along with a slight breeze. So, tomorrow morning will likely be another cool start to the Sunday. Highs tomorrow will only make it to the upper 70′s to lower 80′s across the region. A few showers could be possible throughout the Sunday, but not everyone will see the rain. Better rain chances do look likely as we get to the middle portion of this upcoming week for the possibility of local impacts from Beta. Right now, TS Beta is stationary in the Gulf of Mexico , but expected to move westward towards the TX coast.
Around Tuesday, Beta is expected to turn to the northeast and track towards LA through the middle portion of the week and eventually weakening back into a Tropical Storm. A good bit of Central and all of SW MS is included in the forecast cone bringing the potential for local impacts to the area. There is still some uncertainty in Beta’s forecast and our forecast. Beta is looking to be a slower moving system so this could bring the potential for flash flooding into portion of LA and TX over the week. As for us, we could see gusty winds, but at that point when Beta could be moving into MS, it will be downgraded to a TD. The biggest concern as of now will be heavy rain fall and potential flash flooding. Shifts in the forecast cone will likely continue to stay updated over the coming days for more updates!
