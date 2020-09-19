First Alert Forecast: Beta could possibly bring heavy rain to the area

Around Tuesday, Beta is expected to turn to the northeast and track towards LA through the middle portion of the week and eventually weakening back into a Tropical Storm. A good bit of Central and all of SW MS is included in the forecast cone bringing the potential for local impacts to the area. There is still some uncertainty in Beta’s forecast and our forecast. Beta is looking to be a slower moving system so this could bring the potential for flash flooding into portion of LA and TX over the week. As for us, we could see gusty winds, but at that point when Beta could be moving into MS, it will be downgraded to a TD. The biggest concern as of now will be heavy rain fall and potential flash flooding. Shifts in the forecast cone will likely continue to stay updated over the coming days for more updates!