Alabama man reenlists in military at age 56

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Alabama man who retired from the military years ago is re-enlisting with the Alabama Army National Guard at the age of 56.
Sgt. Gary Willford, Jr. was sworn in Friday at the Fort George C. Wallace Armory. He will serve as a military policeman with 214th MP Company in Alex City.
Willford said he didn’t rejoin years ago because he thought he was too old. But back in January, he said he was inspired to service his country again.
So, he lost 70 pounds, got in shape, and did it all for one reason.
“To take advantage of the second chance that I’ve been given,” Willford explained. "To remedy something that I should have remedied a long time ago. To finish my career in the military.”
Willford said he already has more than 16 years in the military and can get to the 20-year mark by the time he turns 60.
