AG Commissioner responds to criticism of Miss. State Fair: “Enough of the complaining!”

“This is a message for those criticizing having the Mississippi State Fair. Enough of the complaining! Our State Fair is Mississippi’s most significant agricultural exhibition. The Fair has existed for over 160 years to support our agricultural and livestock producers in their efforts to raise better stock to feed Mississippians and their families. The State Fair Livestock Shows are critical and they spur our young people to continue working in agriculture, like this future dairyman who showed the top milk producing cow last year! In addition, the Fair offers a variety of Mississippi food products crafted by our own people. If you find it ok to travel to shop at Walmart, Kroger, or go to ball games, you will find it even safer and more meaningful to come to the 105 ACRE 161st Mississippi State Fair, and you should come if for no other reason to support Mississippi agriculture - the farmers who never stopped working so we all could eat and survive during COVID. Instead of complaining, we are having it, think about the purpose of the Fair and come have a good time celebrating Mississippi agriculture. If you are too fearful to venture out, please just stay home and thank a farmer next time you have something to eat. Let us get on with life, so everyone including you can have something to eat. My team and I worked our tails off to develop a safe plan to have the Fair under these conditions and I’m very proud we are setting a model for the rest of the Country. It can be done! Onward. Thank you and have a blessed day.”