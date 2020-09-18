10 workers out at Rankin County Prison

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Ten workers are gone from Central Mississippi Correctional Facility after allegations of wrongdoing.
Five of them are suspended or dismissed employees, including the chief of security, warden and corrections commander. A sixth employee also resigned and is banned from prison grounds.
Four others are not state employees but are also banned from the prison.
One of the suspended employees also faces criminal charges. Corrections Commander Carl Arnold, 60, is charged with embezzlement. He’s been with Mississippi Department of Corrections for 25 years.
“We are working with all law enforcement agencies to clean up the Mississippi Department of Corrections,” Commissioner Burl Cain said. “We are the ones who are supposed to be protecting society from the criminals, not be the criminals. So we will not tolerate bad behavior of any kind. Inmates, correctional officers, and the public deserve that.”
Arnold is accused of taking copper and stainless steel from the property and selling them for his personal profit.
Cain says he cannot discuss why the others were fired or suspended.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.