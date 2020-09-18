Suspect in custody after shots fired at Hinds Co. deputies

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff’s Office says a person is in custody after opening fire on deputies.
The deputies were called to a home on Billy Bell Road for a family dispute around noon Friday.
Deputies say a man left the home and went to a barn, firing shots at the deputies from up high.
Nobody was injured in the shooting.
It’s unclear why the man began shooting at deputies.
A SWAT team was called in at some point, but the suspect was taken into custody. His identity has not been revealed.
WLBT’s Therese Apel is at the scene working to learn more.
