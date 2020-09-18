Sen. Hyde-Smith gets ‘A’ rating from pro-life group. Rep. Thompson has an ‘F.’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith has received an ‘A’ rating from the Susan B. Anthony List’s National Pro-Life Scoreboard.
Hyde-Smith shared the news on Twitter, saying she is “honored” to receive the score, adding, “let’s continue to fight for the right to life for unborn children.”
She received this rating due to her voting, “consistently to protect the lives of unborn babies and infants..."
Also because, as the Susan B. Anthony List says, the Senate has made it their priority to confirm judges and justices who “respect” the constitution.
Senator Roger Wicker also has an ‘A’ rating, as well as Representatives Trent Kelly, Michael Guest and Steven Palazzo.
Representative Bennie Thompson is the only Mississippi politician on the list who has an ‘F’ rating. This due, in part, because he, “has worked to prevent the implementation of the Trump administration’s pro-life regulatory efforts.”
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.