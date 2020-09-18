McComb civil service commission orders fired police chief be reinstated

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Documents from the McComb Civil Service Commission state that the commission has ordered fired police chief Damian Gatlin be reinstated.
The findings, signed on Wednesday, say Gatlin was fired without merit and for political reasons. In the review, the McComb Civil Service Commission states the firing “was for political reasons and was not made in good faith or for cause." Additionally, they said he should be immediately reinstated with back pay to the day of his firing, April 15.
Documentation states that the commission heard testimony from Gatlin and several witnesses before making a decision. Two of the three commissioners were present for the hearing.
Gatlin was fired in April in a special called meeting after a short executive session. The selectmen voted 3-3, and Mayor Quordinia Lockley broke the tie.
Gatlin has been working as an investigator for the District Attorney’s office since the time he left McComb Police Department. It is unclear if he will take the position back or not. It’s also unclear what that means to the current police chief, Garland Ward, who was previously an investigator with the State Attorney General’s office.
