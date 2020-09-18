$3.5M applied towards failing sewer projects in Jackson, Mayor Lumumba says

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -The City of Jackson says it is making progress with repairs to its sewer system.
Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba and City Engineer Dr. Charles announced on Friday that a repair was completed on the corner of Prosperity Street and Woodrow Wilson Avenue.
“We know the residents of our city have been suffering over sometime now from a failing infrastructure that is decaying under our roads and in many parts of our community,” Mayor Lumumba said. “Sadly, our struggles with our water, sewer, and billing system has led to an inability over time to meet the need of our decaying infrastructure.”
Earlier this year, the City of Jackson settled a lawsuit with Siemens for $89 million over botched sewers and the billing system.
Mayor Lumumba announced that $3.5 million of that settlement was applied to failing sewer projects across the city. He also revealed that another $3 million was allocated to tackle the ongoing issues.
“We hear our residents cry. We know that we have sewer issues taking place and we’ve had to demonstrate some level of creativity so that we could address these problems,” Mayor Lumumba said.
He expressed that it may take a little longer to address the city’s issues, but he wants citizens to know that the issues will be resolved.
“We want our residents to know that we will leave no stone unturned in order to address the issues that they are suffering from."
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.