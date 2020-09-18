Jackson police searching for missing man

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a missing man.
The man is identified as Billy Logan, Sr.
He has been missing since August 3, 2020. His last known location was on Roseneath Avenue in Jackson.
He is described as six-feet-two with brown eyes and gray hair, weighing 170 pounds.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Billy Logan, Sr. is asked to contact Detective Sharon Jordan at 601-960-2328 or CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).
