THE INVESTIGATORS: Protests against police brutality in Baton Rouge actually funded around $900k in overtime pay for officers

“Well, like I said, if you’re not familiar with the budget, it could seem shocking, but when you put it into perspective, for example, we have several major parades here throughout the seasons, and some of those parades, particularly the larger ones, we may spend $50,000 on average just for that day for a parade, so looking at our numbers, we spent about $17,000 a day to prepare for the protests, or the demonstrations, or the rallies that were had. And when you put it into perspective, it’s not as glaring as a number from that standpoint,” said the deputy chief.