First Alert Forecast: milder in cold front’s wake this weekend; watching TD #22

FRIDAY: A front will begin to trek through the region in Sally’s wake; moisture may be trapped, keeping clouds in the skies through the day. Expect a mostly to variably cloudy sky with highs in the lower to middle 80s. A strong area of high pressure will nudge down and usher in a push of cooler and drier air for the weekend. Lows will dip into the lower 60s by early Saturday.
WEEKEND PLANNER: In the wake of the front, our weather will turn quiet through the weekend with sunshine mixing with clouds with a strong ridge of high pressure sinking southward over the region. Highs will top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s; overnight lows dropping into the upper 50s and lower 60s. A shower or two is possible Saturday and Sunday afternoons near the MS/LA borderbelt.
EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure will tend to hold itself over the region into the start of next week, keeping the pattern quiet. Though, eyes will need to be kept on Tropical Depression 22 and it’s ultimate path. As the high pressure area begins to fade, the system may catch as ride eastward as a new upper trough dips southward. This could have an influence in our local forecast in the extended range, but for now, we’ll keep clouds and an opportunity for a few showers in the extended forecast with highs near 80, lows near 60.
TROPICS: Out in the southwest Gulf, Tropical Depression 22 formed Thursday evening. Most indications have it remaining south of our area into early next week - spreading periods of rain and wind along the south Texas coast. It will need to be monitored in the extended range as there is a level of uncertainty in its future path. Farther out, Hurricane Teddy, now a major hurricane, is churning NE, eventually nearing Bermuda by next week, possibly Nova Scotia by mid-next week. Paulette may reform into a tropical entity after losing those characteristics Wednesday. Several waves have the potential to develop through next week as the 2020 Atlantic Season continues to be extremely active.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
