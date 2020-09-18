First Alert Forecast: milder in cold front’s wake this weekend; watching TD #22

EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure will tend to hold itself over the region into the start of next week, keeping the pattern quiet. Though, eyes will need to be kept on Tropical Depression 22 and it’s ultimate path. As the high pressure area begins to fade, the system may catch as ride eastward as a new upper trough dips southward. This could have an influence in our local forecast in the extended range, but for now, we’ll keep clouds and an opportunity for a few showers in the extended forecast with highs near 80, lows near 60.