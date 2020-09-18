First Alert Forecast: Cooler temperatures expected throughout weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A second cold front is moving through the area and will help usher in cooler and drier air. We expecting highs near 84, but some of us might not even reach the middle 80′s today. The cloudy and gloomy conditions will also likely stick around through the day along with this weekend. Tonight, lows will dip to the middle 60′s. For Saturday and Sunday, we will partly cloudy skies with highs each days in the lower 80′s and lows in the lower 60′s. The first day of Fall is on Tuesday, so these fall-like and cooler temperatures have arrived just in times. Below average temperatures are expected to remain in the forecast for the next 7 days as of now. We will also be on the drier side until around the middle portion of next week where we could get a few chances for showers.