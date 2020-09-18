City of Jackson to announce progress on sewer system repairs

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -The City of Jackson says it is making progress with repairs to its sewer system.
Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba and City Engineer Dr. Charles Williams will announce those repairs during a press conference on Thursday at 1 p.m.
The water system has experienced problems for quite some time in the city.
Earlier this year, the city settled a lawsuit with Siemens for $89 million over botched sewers and the billing system. The city hired the company to create a water system and to install new meters that would help save money, but it ended up costing the city more than $20 million.
The city is now using money from the settlement to make repairs to the sewer system.
We’re told that millions would be spent over the new few months to fix the problems.
How long will the will repairs take? We expect to find out about that and more at 1 p.m.
