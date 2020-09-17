U.S Marshals capture suspect after incident at Ridgeland bank, police chase

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - U.S. Marshals arrested a man a day after they say he harassed a bank employee and led police on a chase.
According to police, the man was at a Regions Bank on Wednesday afternoon to open an account when he started harassing the employees.
Officers were called and the suspect ran away, with officers chasing. Officers used tasers to no effect.
Police say he jumped into his vehicle, dragging one officer a short distance, and then ran into a parked police car. One officer had minor injuries as a result.
Officers chased him shortly down County Line Road but stopped chasing when the driving became too erratic.
The suspect was identified though his license plate number as Terrance McChristian.
McChristian was arrested Thursday morning by U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force.
McChristian had outstanding warrants and also faces new charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, aggravated assault on law enforcement, reckless driving and felony fleeing arrest.
