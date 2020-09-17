Thursday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tropical Depression 22 formed this evening in the Gulf of Mexico, about 760 miles south of Jackson. It is expected to become a tropical storm by this weekend as it moves north and then turn westward toward Mexico and Texas next week. There is some potential for it to move northeastward and spread rain in our direction over the coming days, but not much rain is expected at all around here through this weekend. Through next week, expect partly sunny skies on a daily basis and highs very pleasant going into the upper 70s and lower 80s with morning lows in the lower 60s. The average high this time of year is 87 and the average low is 65. Sunrise is 6:46am and the sunrise is 7:02pm. North to northeast wind tonight through this weekend between 10 and 15mph with gusts at times to 20mph. We’ll have plenty of clouds around with only a slight or slim chance for showers until the middle of next week rolls around. This weekend is the last official weekend of Summer. Fall begins Tuesday.