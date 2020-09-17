President Trump reacts as some N.C. voters mistakenly get 2 absentee ballots, AG responds

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV/AP) - President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday about an election mixup that resulted in some Mecklenburg County voters receiving two absentee ballots.
Mecklenburg County election officials said this week that some ballots intended for voters in Matthews were mislabeled with the wrong names and were shredded before they could be sent.
When officials printed new mailing labels to correct the mistake, some voters ended up getting two duplicate ballots.
Election Director Michael Dickerson said fewer than 500 voters were affected.
He added that it’s unlikely voters could’ve cast two ballots since each mailing label has an individual code making it impossible to vote twice.
Trump tweeted about the issue, and called the upcoming election a “RIGGED ELECTION in waiting!”
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein responded to Trump’s tweet, stressing that protections are in place to ensure someone can’t vote twice.
