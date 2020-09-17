Poor People’s Campaign to host Mississippi Senate town hall

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Poor People’s Campaign will host a virtual town hall for the Mississippi Senate on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
Both candidates up for election were invited to speak to Mississippians and answer questions from voters.
Democratic nominee Mike Epsy has agreed to speak, but organizers say Republican incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith has yet to respond to the invitation.
This town hall is a part of a series of town halls that started earlier this month. The Poor People’s Campaign has organized town halls in several states to allow voters to hear candidate’s positions on certain issues.
The group recently released a study that says low-income voters could swing the November election. Members say Mississippi was selected for this town hall because of the state’s high number of low-income voters.
“48 percent of our residents are considered to be poor and low-income,” said Dr. Edelia Carthan, Mississippi’s Poor People’s Campaign. “When it comes to political campaigns, poor and low-income voters are rarely, if ever, directly addressed by those who want to be policymakers.”
The virtual town hall will be hosted at 6:30 p.m. at this link.
