Mayor Lumumba says JPD is keeping a close eye on some hotels in the city

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s mayor says the city is working diligently on crime and more action is coming soon dealing with hotels.
Mayor Chokwe Lumumba says there have been a number of crimes, including deadly shootings at hotels. The Mayor says the police department is looking at a number of issues including possible code violations.
Mayor Lumumba said, “I will put those hotels that are maybe dealing in some nefarious activity, I will put them on notice that the City of Jackson is paying attention and we will respond to the nefarious activity that is happening there and we’re going to be moving on that very soon.”
The mayor added, “we’re a business-friendly city. We want people to be able to run and maintain their establishments and make it profitable for them but it has to be a reciprocal relationship. You have to have a valued relationship with our community, with our city and anything that you’re doing that does not reflect that, there’s no place for it and we will ultimately respond.”
Thursday, Mayor Lumumba will be one of seven mayors to be featured in a two part Today Show segment. It is scheduled to air Thursday morning right here on WLBT during the 8 a.m. segment.
