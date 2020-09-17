Former Rebul Academy coach arrested for sexual battery

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Rebul Academy teacher and head football coach was arrested Thursday and charged with sexual battery.
37-year-old Christopher Dwayne Ingram was arrested at the Hinds County Sheriffs Office Criminal Investigations Division, stemming from an investigation of his contact with a female student at Rebul Academy, located in Learned.
Sheriff’s department spokesman Tyree Jones told 3 On Your Side the investigation is ongoing.
Ingram is in jail without bond.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.