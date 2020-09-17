Former Rebul Academy coach arrested for sexual battery

Former Rebul Academy coach arrested for sexual battery
Christopher Dwayne Ingram, 37, charged with sexual battery of a student (Source: Hinds County Sheriff's Department)
By Howard Ballou | September 17, 2020 at 8:48 PM CDT - Updated September 17 at 8:48 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Rebul Academy teacher and head football coach was arrested Thursday and charged with sexual battery.

37-year-old Christopher Dwayne Ingram was arrested at the Hinds County Sheriffs Office Criminal Investigations Division, stemming from an investigation of his contact with a female student at Rebul Academy, located in Learned.

Sheriff’s department spokesman Tyree Jones told 3 On Your Side the investigation is ongoing.

Ingram is in jail without bond.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.