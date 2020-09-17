First Alert Forecast: Sally exits; cold front on final approach

TROPICS: Sally will continue to provide heavy rain and flooding potential through Georgia and the Carolinas through Friday before exiting off the coastline. Out in the southwest Gulf, a broad area of low pressure may have a chance to develop into a tropical system. Most indications have it remaining south of our area into next week, but it will need to be monitored. Farther out, Hurricane Teddy is expected to become a major hurricane, eventually nearing Bermuda next week. Paulette may reform into a tropical entity after losing those characteristics Wednesday. Vicky will likely fizzle out through late week – though several waves have the potential to develop through next week as the 2020 Atlantic Season continues to be extremely active.