First Alert Forecast: Sally exits; cold front on final approach

THURSDAY: As Sally sluggishly treks northeastward – in its wake, a front will begin to slip southward across our area. With that, expect a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the 80s with continued gusty breezes in the 20-30 mph range. A shower or two can’t be ruled out, though most will remain dry. Clouds will build in during the day, and stick around overnight with lows in the 60s to near 70.
FRIDAY: A front will begin to trek through the region in Sally’s wake; moisture may be trapped, keeping clouds in the skies through the day. Expect a mostly to variably cloudy sky with highs in the lower to middle 80s. A strong area of high pressure will nudge down and usher in a push of cooler and drier air for the weekend. Lows will dip into the lower 60s by early Saturday.
EXTENDED FORECAST: In the wake of the front, high pressure will usher in a drop in humidity and drop in temperatures. Expect highs in the lower to middle 80s; morning lows dipping into the upper 50s and lower 60s Sunday morning through next Tuesday.
TROPICS: Sally will continue to provide heavy rain and flooding potential through Georgia and the Carolinas through Friday before exiting off the coastline. Out in the southwest Gulf, a broad area of low pressure may have a chance to develop into a tropical system. Most indications have it remaining south of our area into next week, but it will need to be monitored. Farther out, Hurricane Teddy is expected to become a major hurricane, eventually nearing Bermuda next week. Paulette may reform into a tropical entity after losing those characteristics Wednesday. Vicky will likely fizzle out through late week – though several waves have the potential to develop through next week as the 2020 Atlantic Season continues to be extremely active.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
