Delta Regional Authority announces $4.9M investment into Miss. communities

CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WLBT) - The Delta Regional Authority (DRA) announced a $4,982,686 investment that will boost economic development and improve the quality of life for Mississippi communities and residents.
The DRA says the investment will be matched by $13 million and will attract an additional $9.5 million in leveraged private investment into the state of Mississippi.
“The Delta Regional Authority’s $4.9 million investment into 17 critical projects will strengthen economic success in the Mississippi Delta by improving vital infrastructure and creating opportunities to foster workforce development,” said DRA Federal Co-Chairman Chris Caldwell."These investments highlight the importance of local and regional public-private partnerships in realizing the long-term success of infrastructure, business, and workforce projects to spur job growth and ultimately improve business competitiveness in the region."
According to the DRA, the 17 new investment projects will improve water and sewer systems, update transportation infrastructure, and support innovative job training in communities across Mississippi. These projects are expected to create or retain 371 jobs, train 1,382 individuals, and affect nearly 7,500 families.
Funding for these projects is provided by the States' Economic Development Assistance Program (SEDAP) and the Community Infrastructure Fund (CIF).
The following projects were funded by CIF:
1. Ceres Site B Access Road Construction | Vicksburg, MS: The Warren County Port Commission will use DRA funds to construct an industrial access road to Site B in the Ceres Industrial Park.
DRA Investment: $256,500
Total Investment: $846,900
2. Cleveland Phase II Sanitary Sewer Improvement Project | Cleveland, MS: The City of Cleveland will use DRA funds to construct a sanitary sewer system project to improve services to residents. This investment is projected to affect 4,460 families.
DRA Investment: $1,014,000
Total Investment: $8,304,549
3. Emergency Response and Training Station | Greenwood, MS: The University of Mississippi Medical Center will use DRA funds to construct an Emergency Response Station and training hub at the Greenwood-Leflore Airport for the medically underserved Mississippi Delta residents. This investment is projected to retain 15 jobs and train 1,200 individuals.
DRA Investment: $250,000
Total Investment: $2,095,000
The following projects were funded by both CIF and SEDAP:
4. City of Hernando AWG Fire Protection Project | Hernando, MS: The City of Hernando will use DRA funds to build a 350,000-gallon ground tank with accompanying pumps for fire protection to serve a new commercial facility. This investment is projected to create 79 new jobs.
CIF Investment: $500,000
SEDAP Investment: $160,500
Total DRA Investment: $660,500
Total Investment: $660,500
5. Tate County Hogfoot Road Improvement Project | Senatobia, MS: Tate County will use DRA funds to improve the surface of Hogfoot Road to improve services to businesses and residents. This investment is projected to create two new jobs and retain eight jobs.
CIF Investment: $277,225
SEDAP Investment: $277,225
Total DRA Investment: $554,450
Total Investment: $1,599,450
The following projects were funded by SEDAP:
6. Fayette Sewer Improvements | Fayette, MS: The City of Fayette will use DRA funds to extend water and sewer service to the Highway 61/Highway 553 intersection and to recruit new businesses to the area. This investment is projected to affect 524 families.
DRA Investment: $140,350
Total Investment: $140,350
7. Sanitary Sewer Extension - Copiah County Industrial Park | Hazlehurst, MS: Copiah County will use DRA funds to rehabilitate a pump station and extend a sanitary sewer to improve services to residents and businesses. This investment is projected to retain 111 jobs.
DRA Investment: $241,350
Total Investment: $350,700
8. Electrical Lineworker Training Facility Construction | Goodman, MS: Homes Community College will use DRA funds to construct a new electrical lineman training facility and emergency preparedness staging area. This investment is projected to train 150 individuals.
DRA Investment: $256,500
Total Investment: $556,500
9. Grenada County Access Road | Grenada, MS: Grenada County will use DRA funds to construct an access road to Highway 51 to be used primarily by lumber trucks. This investment is projected to create 40 new jobs.
DRA Investment: $319,315
Total Investment: $9,319,315
10. NWCC Utility Line Worker Program | Senatobia, MS: Northwest Mississippi Community College will use DRA funds to create a lineman training apprenticeship program. This investment is projected to train 32 individuals.
DRA Investment: $100,000
Total Investment: $130,000
11. Water System Improvements - Sylvarena | Sylvarena, MS: The Town of Sylvarena will use DRA funds to repair and replace existing water wells and to improve services to residents and businesses. This investment is projected to affect 227 families.
DRA Investment: $147,721
Total Investment: $692,721
12. Sewer Improvements - Heidelberg | Heidelberg, MS: The Town of Heidelberg will use DRA funds to repair its sewer system and to improve services to residents and businesses. This investment is projected to affect 321 families.
DRA Investment: $171,155
Total Investment: $180,155
13. Drew/Mississippi Delta Online Grocery Delivery Program | Drew, MS: The City of Drew will use DRA funds to renovate and reconfigure the Senator Robert L. Crook Armory building to improve grocery services to residents. This investment is projected to create two jobs.
DRA Investment: $167,498
Total Investment: $656,463
14. Sardis 2020 Downtown Sewer Improvements | Sardis, MS: The Town of Sardis will use DRA funds to rehabilitate approximately 500 feet of water lines, sewer lines, and streets in the downtown area to improve services to residents and businesses. This investment is projected to affect 769 families.
DRA Investment: $85,000
Total Investment: $250,000
15. Friars Point 2020 Sewer Improvements | Friars Point, MS: The Town of Friars Point will use DRA funds to rehabilitate two sewer lift stations to improve services to residents and businesses. This investment is projected to affect 460 families.
DRA Investment: $184,531
Total Investment: $184,531
16. Coahoma County Saf-T-Cart Industrial Building Expansion Project | Clarksdale, MS: Coahoma County will use DRA funds to purchase needed permanent equipment for a county-owned facility to expand business operations. This investment is projected to create 25 new jobs and retain 89 jobs.
DRA Investment: $177,720
Total Investment: $1,077,720
17. Charleston 2020 Water Well Project | Charleston, MS: The City of Charleston will use DRA funds to rehabilitate the water well and elevated tank serving the City’s Industrial Park. This investment is projected to affect 736 families.
DRA Investment: $256,096
Total Investment: $556,096
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.