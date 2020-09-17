Congressman asks ‘Where’s the NBA?' in speech regarding officers killed in 2020

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLBT) - In a speech this week, Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) asked why Nancy Pelosi is not “condemning” what he says are the 43 officers who have been killed in 2020 so far. He states this is a 40 percent increase over this time last year.
“Where’s the NBA?” Roy asked. “Where’s the Speaker of the House? That’s what I want to know. Where’s the Speaker of the House condemning 43 law enforcement officers who have been murdered? Are their names on the back of any jerseys? Or is that just for preening and posturing?”
Roy called these athletes “the true privileged who play sports for a living.”
He named several officers who have been killed this year, also bringing up the two deputies in Los Angeles County who were ambushed over the weekend.
“The deputies, a 31-year-old mother and a 24-year-old man were transported to a local hospital. While fighting for their lives a group of protesters arrived at the hospital and shouted, ‘We hope they die,'" Roy stated. “This is what is happening on the streets of America right now.”
Thursday, Speaker Pelosi responded to charges the Democratic party is ignoring the violence at recent protests, saying, “We support peaceful demonstrations..." but made the distinction that, "that does not include looting, starting fires or rioting. They should be prosecuted. That is lawlessness.”
She said that she is “very proud” that Joe Biden has “presented the clarity of that.”
According to the FBI, as of September 11, 37 law enforcement officers have been reported feloniously killed this year.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.