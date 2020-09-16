Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Sally continues moving inland and will bring torrential rains to areas of the southeast through this weekend. Our weather will quiet down, get a little cooler and less humid. These conditions should last into this weekend and early next week. There may be an interruption by a new tropical development in the southwest Gulf of Mexico. Forecast models are trying to put this together into a tropical depression or storm by this weekend and pull it northward toward our gulf coast. It remains to be seen how much we’ll be impacted, but it could trigger some rain for our area this weekend and early next week. There are still several possibilities that take it westward into Mexico and Texas. Otherwise, expect highs in the 80s with morning lows in the 60s over the next several days. Keep in mind, Fall officially begins on the calendar Tuesday.