Surviving Motherhood: Sewing Seeds to Success

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Imagine having the guts to step out on faith and make your dream a reality. Imagine doing that while raising two children. Now, imagine doing it by leaving a well paying full-time job behind.
That’s exactly what Christy Luckett did and now her online boutique is one of the most successful in the state.
“As far back as I can remember, I knew that I would do something in fashion. It has always been my passion. I won best dressed and all of that all the way through high school.”
But for Luckett, her dream would prove larger than even she imagined. She invested in inventory, used a space offered by her aunt and Love Bishie Chrissie was born.
“My first day I boomed. I pretty much sold everything.”
But her success is not without sacrifice. She started small while still working a full-time job. But a few years ago something in her spirit urged her to walk out on faith and leave the corporate world behind.
“And it boomed and as soon as I committed myself to it full time. It boomed even more.”
Not an easy task in an industry saturated with online clothing boutiques. But for Christy, her faith, her God and her ancestors created a well carved pathway to success.
“Me and God developed this relationship like, I always wrote letters to God that’s how I pray. I don’t get on my knees. Some people may find that offensive but that’s how we talk. Like, he is my best friend. I’m gonna write him. ‘Dear God.’”
And she literally means, she writes letters.
One dated April 23, 2020 is a petition to God. Often times thanking him for things that have not even happened.
“Like where I am now was once a petition letter. This was in a prayer that I wrote to him. Like grow my business. I want employees. I want to be able to live off my income. I want to want to make x amount of dollars. I wrote a petition letter in January saying what I wanted to do in this year. I want to make 3 times what I made in 2019. We hit that in July.”
Christy says her beliefs are her backbone and offers this to mothers, dreamers and those who think they can’t.
“You can do anything that you put your mind to and anything that you speak out your mouth is going to come to pass. God and the Universe is going to come and sit it at your feet.”
You can learn more about Christy and her store here https://lovebishiechrissi.com/ and check her out on Instagram here @lovebishiechrissie.
