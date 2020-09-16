Rankin Co. students to receive free breakfast, lunch until end of year

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Students in the Rankin County School District will be able to receive free breakfast and lunch.
The free meals are made possible through an extension of the USDA’s federally funded, state administered Summer Food Service Program (SFSP). It begins on September 21st through December 31, 2020.
The program allowed schools to provide meals free of charge for students during school closure due to the pandemic in the spring and through the summer.
Now, the special waivers have been extended to allow RCSD students to continue this program through the end of the year.
