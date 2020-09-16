Man harasses employees at Ridgeland bank, runs from police after being tased

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is on the run after harassing Ridgeland bank employees and hitting a cop car.
According to police, the man was at a Regions Bank Wednesday afternoon to open an account when he started harassing the employees.
Officers were called and the suspect ran away when they tried to take him into custody. He jumped into his vehicle, dragging one officer a short distance, and then ran into a parked police car.
The suspect was then tased but it had no effect. Chief Neal said that there was a woman in the car with the suspect, but she got out.
Neal said she was cooperative in assisting police with identifying him. If he is not captured tonight, police will release his name and photo to the public.
