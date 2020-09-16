Madison man rides out Hurricane Sally in Orange Beach

ORANGE BEACH, Al. (WLBT) - A Madison man is sharing his experience after riding out Hurricane Sally in a popular vacation destination for locals.
John McClennan was in Orange Beach when the storm came ashore, hunkering down in the Jubilee Landing condos right off the Gulf.
The storm came in packing 110 mile per hour winds at its peak.
John McClennan said, “The building that we have, a condo, it was shaking and rocking back-and-forth. So it was really howling coming across the pool area, coming across the water, storm surge was coming in. It was really scary especially for it happening in the middle of the night.”
McClennan was able to get out and assess the damage Wednesday morning and it was extensive. Several feet of water brought in by the storm surge surround his building and nearby neighborhoods.
“It just really caused havoc on the boat docks, they were demolished, they had roofs on them. Now the roofs are gone. The dock area itself is damaged heavily. I can’t even get out to my boat to see if it’s damaged. It’s that bad,” said McClennan.
He says Sally packed about 75 percent of the punch Hurricane Ivan did 16 years ago to this date. The cleanup could take some time.
