La. senator says he wonders if Nancy Pelosi was ‘one of those people who tried Tide Pods’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLBT) - In an interview with Fox News, Sen. John Kennedy (R-Louisiana) said he sometimes wonders if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, “is one of those people who tried Tide Pods.”
“I want you to think about what she proposed today,” the senator told Sean Hannity Tuesday night, “this is what the Speaker is threatening to do. She is threatening to keep the House Democrats in session and prevent them from going home and running for re-election unless the Senate Republicans agree to the Speaker’s 3.4 trillion dollar coronavirus bill.”
Tuesday it was reported that Pelosi told members of the House that they will remain in session until lawmakers deliver another round of coronavirus relief. A decision Democrats in swing states fear could force them to face their constituents without delivering more aid.
Kennedy said that when Pelosi made this decision, “my Republican colleagues in the Senate, we just looked at each other and said ‘Okay?’ On the one hand we can vote for Pelosi’s 3.4 trillion dollar bill or we can agree to allow her to put the House majority, Democratic majority, into jeopardy."
Kennedy alleged Senator Chuck Schumer and Speaker Pelosi aren’t going to agree on any relief package “until we agree to spend a trillion dollars bailing out New York and California.”
He said that would not happen, “in your or my natural life.”
