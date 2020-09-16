JPD investigating 3 Tuesday evening shootings

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating three separate shootings that happened several hours apart Tuesday.
The first happened neat 4 p.m. at Whitehill Drive and Beasley Road. Police say a man was shot in the neck while sitting in his car.
The victim is in critical condition. There’s no word on a possible suspect.
A second shooting happened around 6 p.m. on Bailey Avenue.
A woman was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound after an argument with another woman.
The victim is in stable condition. No arrests have been announced.
Another shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on Newman Avenue.
A man was shot after someone fired a shot from a dark SUV.
The victim is in critical condition. There’s no word on a possible suspect.
