JPD investigating 3 Tuesday evening shootings
By Jacob Gallant | September 16, 2020 at 10:46 AM CDT - Updated September 16 at 10:46 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating three separate shootings that happened several hours apart Tuesday.

The first happened neat 4 p.m. at Whitehill Drive and Beasley Road. Police say a man was shot in the neck while sitting in his car.

The victim is in critical condition. There’s no word on a possible suspect.

A second shooting happened around 6 p.m. on Bailey Avenue.

A woman was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound after an argument with another woman.

The victim is in stable condition. No arrests have been announced.

Another shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on Newman Avenue.

A man was shot after someone fired a shot from a dark SUV.

The victim is in critical condition. There’s no word on a possible suspect.

