Hurricane Sally causes downed trees, power outages in parts of South Mississippi

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - South Mississippi avoided some of the more severe weather from Hurricane Sally but it definitely didn’t escape unscathed.
In the overnight hours Tuesday and early Wednesday morning - as Sally roared ashore over South Alabama and the Florida Panhandle - several trees and power lines came down throughout South Mississippi due to heavy wind gusts, causing power outages and leaving some homes damaged.
At 7 a.m. Wednesday, nearly 11,000 people were without power across the Mississippi Gulf Coast, with most of those outages in Jackson County.
South Pascagoula was reporting the highest number of customers without power Wednesday morning, but crews were already working hard to get it restored.
In Pascagoula, authorities said they were seeing some downed traffic lights and power lines, as well as some buildings and signs damaged.
In Escatawpa, one family were startled awake when a large tree fell on top of their home on Carlisle Street.
“We had just got our babies back to sleep around 2:30 from the little one waking up,” said the Moss Point resident. “We heard a loud thud hit the house and it vibrated the wall where we were sleeping. And her grandma woke up screaming that something fell on the house and it was just scary overall.”
The tree also fell very near the family’s vehicle but, fortunately, did not cause it too much damage.
“We figured this would be the best spot for (the car),” said the home’s resident. “(The trees) are all around the house. I really didn’t expect this one to fall onto it or close to it.”
For the man who lives in the house on Carlisle Street, this was something he has never experienced before. “I haven’t ever really been in a hurricane since I moved down here last October so this is my first one so I didn’t know what to expect as far as the trees falling and stuff.”
