Heart clinic transforms into COVID-19 testing center

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A local heart clinic is adjusting its services because of the pandemic.
Trust Care Heart Clinic has transformed into a COVID-19 testing center in Ridgeland.
The clinic will administer swab testing for patients experiencing symptoms.
Workers say they’re discontinuing heart services due to a reduced number of patients seeking treatment during the pandemic.
The clinic also saw a need for more testing options in the area, which prompted them to make the switch.
“We made the decision to formulate a lab relationship where we can do a lab-based test and have people in and out in a very short period of time, and we’re also opening it up with discounts for all the surrounding schools and colleges and proving that for them here.”
Patients will be able to receive their results within 24 hours of being tested.
