WATCH: Gov. Reeves, MEMA officials discuss Sally damage

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Now-Tropical Storm Sally bought powerful winds and rainfall with it as the storm made landfall as a hurricane Wednesday morning.
The most significant damage is in Florida and Alabama as the storm shifted east, but the Mississippi Coast still received impact from the storm.
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves says 10,000 people were without power Wednesday morning, but crews have been able to restore a large number of those outages. He praised the emergency management in Mississippi for a quick response to the storm.
“We dodged a very big bullet with this storm,” MEMA Director Greg Michel said.
Michel thanked everyone who was in place and ready to go for the potential for major damage had it come to Mississippi.
Reeves said he has offered help to any neighboring states who may need resources as they battle the effects of Sally.
There’s also a number of storms either in the gulf or to the east that could form and cause danger to the Gulf Coast. Michel warned people to not let their guard down as hurricane season is only about half over.
