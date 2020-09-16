First Alert Forecast: Sally makes landfall in Gulf Shores; warm, breezy in MS

WEDNESDAY: Hurricane Sally will make its closest pass to the region through the day – bringing with it gusty winds and a few downpours. The heaviest rain and wind impacts will remain well east of our area. Highs, amid the clouds and breezes, will top out in the 80s – gusts could be around 20-30 mph through the afternoon hours. Clouds break a little overnight with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.