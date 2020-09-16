First Alert Forecast: Sally makes landfall in Gulf Shores; warm, breezy in MS

WEDNESDAY: Hurricane Sally will make its closest pass to the region through the day – bringing with it gusty winds and a few downpours. The heaviest rain and wind impacts will remain well east of our area. Highs, amid the clouds and breezes, will top out in the 80s – gusts could be around 20-30 mph through the afternoon hours. Clouds break a little overnight with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
SALLY IMPACTS: The storm is expected turn slowly northward through the day. Sally has made a landfall in Gulf Shores, AL, 16 years to the day to the last time Alabama was directly struck by Hurricane Ivan. The track of Sally keeps most of the impacts away from our local area – the possibility of flooding rain of 10-30″+, hurricane force winds and high storm surge are possible along the northern Gulf Coast.
THURSDAY: As Sally sluggishly turns northeastward – in its wake, a front will begin to slip southward across our area. With that, expect a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the 80s with continued gusty breezes in the 20-30 mph range. A shower or two can’t be ruled out, though most will remain dry.
EXTENDED FORECAST: As Sally moves farther away – a front will be trekking southward into the latter part of the week and into the weekend. That front will move through the area by Friday into Saturday, ushering in a drop in humidity and drop in temperatures. Expect highs in the lower to middle 80s; morning lows dipping into the upper 50s and lower 60s Sunday morning through next Tuesday.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
@PatrickEllisWx
