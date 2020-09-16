Deputies capture armed robbery suspect in Jackson

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff’s Office captured an armed robbery suspect on Wednesday.
Deputies say the suspect, Deangelo Dent, jumped out of a window from the Hinds County Courthouse on Pascagoula Street. He then fled on foot into a wooded area on Court Street near South Street.
Hinds deputies sent out a tweet confirming the suspect’s capture, “In custody—Escaped robbery suspect, Deangelo Dent is in custody thanks to assistance from local, state and federal law enforcement officials.”
