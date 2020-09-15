WATCH: Top Miss. health officials debunk COVID-19 rumors

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs discussed the latest on COVID-19 in the state Tuesday.
More than 500 cases were reported by Mississippi Department of Health on Tuesday, with more than 90,000 cases in the state since March.
Dobbs and State Epidemiologist debunked some rumors regarding the virus, like masks being ineffective and hospitals getting more money for reporting more cases.
Byers, when asked about a vaccine, said MSDH will not recommend a vaccine until they are confident that it is safe. He said there will be a number of vaccines that will appear as work continues on one, but they will only recommend a vaccine that has been tested thoroughly.
Dobbs said people do not need to test negative before returning to work. He said if someone tests positive and isolates for 10 days, they will no longer be contagious but will likely continue testing positive, possibly for months afterward.
