Mississippi officials give latest on Hurricane Sally

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves and MEMA officials gave an update on Hurricane Sally Tuesday afternoon.
The storm continues to move east away from Mississippi, but the Gulf Coast remains a concern, with storm surge and heavy rain likely to cause flooding.
The Category 1 storm is expected to make landfall some time overnight. Reeves said that Sally is moving at 2 miles per hour and has been difficult to predict.
“There is still a lot of uncertainty with this particular storm,” Reeves stated. “We do expect, at this time, that it will hit landfall somewhere around the east of the Mississippi/Alabama line, perhaps even in the Mobile Bay area.”
He said that with it coming at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, the good news is that it will hit during daylight hours but the bad news is it will be during high tide. He said the possibility for a water event on the coast is “significant.”
Reeves said that the eye of the hurricane has also had a difficult time forming and, due to that, its predictability has been “very, very low.”
It is predicated, though, that Jackson County will see over fifteen inches of rain during the storm and ten inches in George County.
Reeves said that it would not surprise him if Sally shifted west and hit anywhere from the east of Biloxi.
