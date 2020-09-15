Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hurricane Sally will make landfall tomorrow morning, likely by the Mobile and Pensacola area. It’s weakened considerably from it’s peak and it’s not expected to regain strength before landfall. They are still expecting 10 inches of rain or more for that area. Winds will also be damaging as the storm moves inland and there will be a considerable storm surge. We have good weather upcoming for our area. It will be a progressive pattern that will bring us cooler temperatures over the coming days and lower humidity. Some of the best weather in a long time will be felt with highs in the lower and middle 80s and overnight and morning lows in the lower and middle 60s. There is alot of activity elsewhere in the tropics, but most of it is way out in the Atlantic Ocean and not expected to affect land. We are running through letters in the alphabet for named tropical systems. The next one is W and after that, they will revert to using the Greek Alphabet. This hasn’t happened since 2005.