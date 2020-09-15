TODAY at 11: Crispy ranch chickpeas

Meatless Monday recipe

By Symphonie Privett | September 15, 2020 at 6:58 AM CDT - Updated September 15 at 6:58 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re one of the folks that stocked up on beans near the start of the pandemic, here’s a recipe that will help you use them up.

The chickpeas can be canned or you could start from scratch by cooking dried chickpeas.

Chickpeas have a neutral flavor and can be seasoned in several different ways.

Crispy Ranch Chickpeas

  • 1 can chickpeas or dried beans
  • Dry ranch dressing mix
  • Oil

Instructions

  • Rinse canned chickpeas or prepare dry beans
  • Dry chickpeas
  • Pour beans into a bowl
  • Drizzle or spray high smoke point oil over beans
  • Evenly distribute dry ranch dressing mix over chickpeas
  • Air-fry at 350 degrees, check firmness after 10 minutes

If you don’t own an air-fryer, the chickpeas can also be broiled on a baking sheet.

