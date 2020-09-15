TODAY at 11: Crispy ranch chickpeas

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re one of the folks that stocked up on beans near the start of the pandemic, here’s a recipe that will help you use them up.
The chickpeas can be canned or you could start from scratch by cooking dried chickpeas.
Chickpeas have a neutral flavor and can be seasoned in several different ways.
Crispy Ranch Chickpeas
- 1 can chickpeas or dried beans
- Dry ranch dressing mix
- Oil
Instructions
- Rinse canned chickpeas or prepare dry beans
- Dry chickpeas
- Pour beans into a bowl
- Drizzle or spray high smoke point oil over beans
- Evenly distribute dry ranch dressing mix over chickpeas
- Air-fry at 350 degrees, check firmness after 10 minutes
If you don’t own an air-fryer, the chickpeas can also be broiled on a baking sheet.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.