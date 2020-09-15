Teen missing from Union Co. may be with man from Va.

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (WBTV) - A Union County family is asking for the public’s help finding a 17-year-old girl believed to be with a man from Virginia.
Katie Anne Fleig was last seen around 7 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 11 at her home on Windy Hill Lane in Indian Trail. Her family says she was picked up by man in his 20s possibly named Ryan.
The two left in an older-model gold Ford Focus with Virginia tags that begin with the letter K. A photo of the car was captured on a neighbor’s Ring doorbell camera.
Fleig is described as a white female with red hair and hazel eyes. She is 5′2″ tall and weighs 110 lbs. It’s believed she was wearing a pink shirt with white stripes, ripped jeans and a green jacket.
The pair were possibly spotted at Sweet Frog in Sun Valley around noon and in uptown Charlotte around 4 p.m. on Sept. 11.
A Facebook page, “Finding Katie Anne Fleig,” has been started to help bring her home.
Investigators say it appears Fleig left her home voluntarily and no foul play is suspected, but her father Tim is concerned.
He says she left a note behind reading “I love you but I can’t live here anymore.”
He is worried that she could be in danger.
“A month and a half ago I noticed she had a brand shiny new phone and she was hiding it and I knew something was up," Fleig said.
He says she would not tell him who bought her the phone, but he fears it was the man who may have lured her to leave.
“She’s got everything going for her in the world, she had a great job, friends, people who love for her, people who care for her," he said. "There’s nothing she can’t achieve. She’s that awesome.”
His message for her if she’s watching is that they are waiting for her to return.
“Wherever you are, whoever you’re with, always know that you can come home anytime and we will love you just as much as we loved you before, never any less," he said.
Friends and family are holding a prayer vigil for her and another 15-year-old young woman who ran away two days before Katie did.
Anyone who sees Fleig or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 704-283-3789.
