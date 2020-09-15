Stephun Smith, 28

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Stephun Smith, a 28-year-old man, died Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, after a shooting at an apartment complex in south Jackson, according to police.
A spokesperson for the Jackson Police Department posted on Twitter that the shooting took place at a complex located in the 3600 block of Rainey Road at approximately 10 a.m.
Investigators say Smith was found dead inside an apartment unit after residents heard multiple shots.
Police have not made any arrests and have not yet determined a motive in the case.
