Miss. woman wins $1.2M jackpot at casino

CHOCTAW, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi woman hit big at a jackpot this week.
Dominique R. won $1.235 million at a Wheel of Fortune slot machine at Golden Moon Casino.
The Kosciusko native was stunned to see the prize.
“When I won, I didn’t realize that it was as much as it was and it still doesn’t seem real,” she said. “My husband was with me and he was so excited and was jumping up and down. He told that me that I just don’t know how life changing this is for us.”
