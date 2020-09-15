Man in critical condition after being shot in the neck while driving

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is in critical condition after being shot Tuesday afternoon.
Sam Brown with the Jackson Police Department said a 38-year-old male was taken to the hospital after being shot in the neck and shoulder.
The victim said that the suspect drove up next to him while he was driving and fired several shots.
This shooting occurred on Whitehill Drive and Beasley Road.
Brown said the victim was taken to St. Dominic by private vehicle and is listed in stable, but critical condition.
