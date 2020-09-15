JPD: 3 teens charged after robbing women and stealing a car

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three Jackson teens face charges after three women were robbed and one vehicle was stolen.
Two women were allegedly robbed by the teens in the 600 block of W. Porter Street and their car was stolen in the process.
According to police, that vehicle was then used to rob a third female in the 800 block of N. Jefferson Street. The vehicle was discovered a short time later with the assistance of the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
The three suspects have been identified as Devon O’Neal, 15, Jamarion Young, 15, and Calvin Berry, 14.
They were apprehended after abandoning the stolen vehicle and fleeing on foot Monday afternoon. They were charged with three counts of armed robbery and one count of auto theft.
