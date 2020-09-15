John Doe, Unknown Age

John Doe, Unknown Age
By C.J. LeMaster | September 15, 2020 at 12:57 PM CDT - Updated September 15 at 12:57 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An unidentified man of unknown age died Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, after a shooting in the northeast part of the city, police say.

A spokesperson for the Jackson Police Department posted on Twitter that the shooting took place on Convent Street near Taft Street at approximately 7 p.m.

Officers found the man dead with multiple gunshot wounds in a vehicle.

Investigators believe the gunman opened fire from a white sedan.

Police have not made any arrests nor determined a motive in the case.

