John Doe, Unknown Age

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An unidentified man of unknown age died Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, after a shooting in the northeast part of the city, police say.
A spokesperson for the Jackson Police Department posted on Twitter that the shooting took place on Convent Street near Taft Street at approximately 7 p.m.
Officers found the man dead with multiple gunshot wounds in a vehicle.
Investigators believe the gunman opened fire from a white sedan.
Police have not made any arrests nor determined a motive in the case.
