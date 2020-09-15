Jerry Brown, 28

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jerry Brown, a 28-year-old man, died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, after a shooting near downtown, according to police.
A spokesperson for the Jackson Police Dept. posted on Twitter that it took place sometime before 11 p.m. in the 200 block of Commerce Street.
Officers said Brown died after suffering from multiple wounds, presumably from being shot several times.
Investigators say a dark-colored sedan was seen in the area before shots were fired.
Police have not made any arrests in the case nor determined a motive.
