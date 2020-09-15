Three arrested after video of 3-year-old smoking marijuana goes viral

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Four people are behind bars after a video went viral on social media showing a small child smoking marijuana.
The child was given the drug by an adult.
The Pike County Sheriff’s Office, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, and MDWFP began investigating after someone sent them the video that was posted to Snapchat.
The investigation revealed that Anna Waldron, William Albright, and Kalie Green allowed a three-year-old child to smoke marijuana on more than one occasion.
Anna Waldron, the mother of the child, was charged with Contributing to the Delinquency of a Child and Conspiracy to Distribute Marijuana.
William Albright was charged with Contributing to the Delinquency of a Child, Conspiracy to Distribute Marijuana, Distribution of Marijuana, Possession of Marijuana, and possession of a game animal in captivity.
Kalie Green was charged with Contributing to the Delinquency of a Child.
Samantha Dykes (not pictured) was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Paraphernalia.
Child Protective Services was notified and has custody of the child.
