First Alert Forecast: breezy, occasional downpours possible Tuesday, Wednesday

TUESDAY: Expect Tuesday to be a transition day with occasional gusty breezes amid variably cloudy skies as Hurricane Sally make a track closer to the Gulf Coast. A few gusts could hit 30-35 mph during the afternoon hours. A few, far reaching, feeder bands may rotate through the area during the afternoon hours as highs range from the lower to middle 80s south to the upper 80s and lower 90s north. Clouds will hold firm overnight with lows dropping into the 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Hurricane Sally will make its closest pass to the region through the day – bringing with it, occasional rain bands with gusty wind and downpours. As of now, we don’t anticipate a persistent rain scenario to play out and the heaviest rain and wind impacts will remain east of our area. Highs, amid the clouds and breezes, will top out in the 80s – gusts could be around 40 mph for areas south and east of Metro Jackson through Wednesday.
SALLY COASTAL IMPACTS: The storm is expected turn slowly northward through the day – making landfall late tonight or Wednesday morning along the northern Gulf Coast. While the track takes most of the impacts away from our local area – the possibility of flooding rain of 10-20″+, hurricane force winds and high storm surge are possible along the northern Gulf Coast.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Sally will gradually turn away from the area – and in its wake – a stalled front will get a push from an upper trough that will eventually drag down some cooler and drier air through the latter part of the week and into the weekend. Expect highs, as skies begin to clear, to be in the lower to middle 80s with lows running the lower 60s.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.