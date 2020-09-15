First Alert Forecast: breezy, occasional downpours possible Tuesday, Wednesday

WEDNESDAY: Hurricane Sally will make its closest pass to the region through the day – bringing with it, occasional rain bands with gusty wind and downpours. As of now, we don’t anticipate a persistent rain scenario to play out and the heaviest rain and wind impacts will remain east of our area. Highs, amid the clouds and breezes, will top out in the 80s – gusts could be around 40 mph for areas south and east of Metro Jackson through Wednesday.