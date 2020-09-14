Woman killed in hit-and-run

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run that left a 23-year-old woman dead.
The incident happened near 4:30 a.m. Sunday at I-55 East Frontage Road and Mendell Davis Road.
Deputies were called there when someone spotted a body in the road.
Investigators say the woman, identified as 23-year-old Raven Coffey, was walking when a vehicle hit and killed her.
They say Coffey appeared to have vehicle trouble on I-55 and pulled over to seek help.
The driver responsible for killing her fled the scene. There’s no description for the driver or vehicle they were driving at this time.
If you know anything about this hit-and-run, call Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at 601-352-1521.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.