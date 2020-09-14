2020 WellsFest canceled due to COVID-19 safety concerns

“WellsFest has always been designed to bring the community together for a day of music and family activities in support of a good cause. This year bringing people together physically is just not safe because of the COVID pandemic. It was a difficult decision but we feel that it should be clear to the community that we have their best interests and their health at heart in making this decision. The 2020 beneficiary for WellsFest — Grace House — is on board with the decision and will be the beneficiary for 2021 when we plan to be back stronger than ever.”