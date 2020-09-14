2020 WellsFest canceled due to COVID-19 safety concerns

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - All WellsFest activities, the Saturday Sept. 26 Festival and 5K run, the Sept. 22 Art Night, and the Sept. 23 Golf Tournament have been canceled.
Rev. Chris Cumbest, minister of Wells United Methodist Church, the organizer of WellsFest, and Dr. Ken Simon, 2020 WellsFest Chair, shared this statement with the community about the decision to cancel this year’s WellsFest:
“WellsFest has always been designed to bring the community together for a day of music and family activities in support of a good cause. This year bringing people together physically is just not safe because of the COVID pandemic. It was a difficult decision but we feel that it should be clear to the community that we have their best interests and their health at heart in making this decision. The 2020 beneficiary for WellsFest — Grace House — is on board with the decision and will be the beneficiary for 2021 when we plan to be back stronger than ever.”
Throughout the 36-year history of WellsFest, the community coming together for these events in late September has raised more than $1.5 million for Mississippi non-profits and the work they do. In 2019 WellsFest raised $63,000 for Extra Table and its mission of feeding the hungry.
Grace House Services, the 2021 beneficiary, provides housing and support services to homeless men, women, and families with disabilities, including HIV/AIDS and addictions.
For more information about WellsFest and Wells United Methodist Church, call 601-353-0658 or visit www.wellschurch.org.
To learn more about Grace House, call 601-353-1038 or visit www.gracehousems.org.
