Trump approves federal emergency declaration for Miss. counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - President Donald Trump approved Gov. Tate Reeves' request for a federal emergency declaration Monday for 24 Mississippi counties as Hurricane Sally approaches the Gulf Coast.
The declaration will allow the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate disaster relief efforts and provide federal assistance for emergency measures under the the Public Assistance program.
The following counties were approved under the declaration:
- Adams
- Amite
- Covington
- Forrest
- Franklin
- George
- Greene
- Hancock
- Harrison
- Jackson
- Jefferson
- Jefferson Davis
- Jones
- Lamar
- Lawrence
- Lincoln
- Marion
- Pearl River
- Perry
- Pike
- Stone
- Walthall
- Wayne
- Wilkinson
Reeves thanked Trump for quickly approving the declaration.
“President Trump is on top of the situation to come to the aid of Mississippi yet again. We requested this federal disaster declaration yesterday, and the President was quick to approve our request to start getting help and support out to our state immediately,” Reeves said in a news release. “We are truly grateful for a president that has Mississippians' safety at the top of his mind.”
